Much has been made of this event serving as a substitute for E3. While it seems impossible for now to fill that massive hole it left behind, Summer Game Fest is on the right track. Here we share the reasons for our thinking.

The Summer Game Fest gave us a lot of news without much straw

In social networks there is a debate about the recent Summer Game Fest and the quality of its ads. Many online fans argue that it was disappointing, but focus on the fact that there were no big names or much-rumored title reveals. Most criticisms focus on what could have been, not what was.

However, they won’t let us lie when they say that it was packed with a lot of information, even if it wasn’t about the games they wanted. To begin we had the release date of Spider-Man 2 and Lies of P, something that many were waiting for. Besides that they released a demo for the title based on Pinocchio during this show.

Source: PlayStation

We also got our first look at the gameplay of Mortal Kombat 1 and its amazing next gen graphics. As if that were not enough, the same creator of the franchise, Ed Boon, was present at the Summer Game Fest to explain his new system.

A space was even opened to show the progress of the next season of The Witcher, which is somewhat related to the world of video games. While it may not have had the first trailer for GTA VI or the reveal of a new Switch, it was loaded with new information. At the end of the day that is what we expect from shows of this type.

Advances in CGI lagged behind

Perhaps the best thing about Summer Game Fest is that virtually all of its reveals were gameplay samples. After all, in recent years the public has been dissatisfied with games that are advertised simply with pretty videos.

Here we already know what to expect from the new Prince of Persia and the newly announced sonic super stars. A couple of games that will return to the classic gameplay of their respective franchises. With a look at the networks and the comments of their trailers, we can see that the response was very positive and there are people who are very excited to play them themselves.

Source: Ubisoft

This is speaking of revelations, because as we have already mentioned, Summer Game Fest also shared details of already announced games. Among these we had Alan Wake II, who showed us his gameplay that is more frightening than the original. In addition to the fact that its director also revealed that we can pass the game with any of its two protagonists.

To close the show with a flourish, he showed us an extensive preview with the gameplay of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. In addition to giving us a new release window and the revelation that it will come on two discs. Which added to the excitement to know how massive it could be when it finally launches.

Summer Game Fest is an event that still has room to grow

In our opinion, the Summer Game Fest was a very good event that served to get us excited for several future releases. Could be better? Undoubtedly, but what we got was not at all disappointing. Not to mention, it never felt like they wasted time with their ads.

Source: Square Enix

Of course, it still has a long way to go to fill the void left by E3. However, it showed that renowned companies are willing to collaborate to deliver big and exciting announcements. Perhaps over time more companies will see its value and join its growing list of collaborators. Now to wait to see if they manage to surpass themselves with their 2024 show.

