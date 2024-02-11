The Sultanate of Oman expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Bahrain over the martyrdom of four members of the UAE Armed Forces and an officer from the Bahrain Defense Force as a result of being exposed to a terrorist act in Somalia, while performing their work duties in training and qualifying the Somali Armed Forces, and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

In a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Sunday evening, the Sultanate of Oman renewed its firm position in condemning violence and terrorism in all its forms.