muscat (wam)

His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, Sultan of the Sultanate of Oman, bestowed the Order of Al-Nu’man of the first degree on Muhammad Sultan Al-Suwaidi, the country’s ambassador to the Sultanate of Oman, in appreciation of his efforts and contributions in the service of bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries.

He received the medal from His Excellency Sayyid Khalid bin Hilal Al Busaidi, Minister of the Diwan of the Royal Court, where Al Suwaidi affirmed his pride in this medal, which expresses the depth of the strong fraternal relations and distinguished bilateral cooperation.