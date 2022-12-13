Sharjah (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Sharjah, chaired yesterday, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Deputy Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Sharjah, in the office of His Highness the Ruler, the weekly meeting of the Executive Council .

The Council discussed issues of government work in the emirate, which would achieve the development goals set by Sharjah, based on its endeavor to advance all sectors, and in a way that is reflected in social, cultural, economic and other life. And in implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, aimed at providing a decent life for citizens by granting residential and investment plots of land to benefit from them in achieving family stability and increasing sources of income, the Council approved the second batch for granting residential and investment lands for the year 2022 AD, which includes 1,500 beneficiaries, and the payment was distributed over 1,100 residential plots and 400 investment plots.

The total number of beneficiaries of the first and second batches for the current year reached 2,500, after fulfilling the conditions and coordinating with the municipal councils in the cities and regions of the Emirate of Sharjah.

And based on the emirate’s plans to promote sustainable transport and provide solutions that support efforts to preserve the environment and move towards green and sustainable solutions, the council approved a plan to increase electric car charging sites in the Emirate of Sharjah.

The council reviewed a presentation on the health insurance system for employees of the Sharjah government, which included many indicators, including the number of beneficiaries, the rates of their increase, the insurance categories, their analytical results, and the rate of consumption of the most prominent insurance benefits.

Car charging

Increasing electric car charging sites contributes to covering larger and diverse areas in line with population density and consumer demand, in coordination with the concerned authorities and the private sector.