Genoa – Genoa Women unleashed on the transfer market. After the official arrival of the new coach Antonio Filippini, the club announced the second purchase of the winter market session.

It’s about Julia Hellstrom, Swedish midfielder born in 1997, coming from Jitex Mölndal BK. Left-footed player, Helleström boasts 25 appearances in the season running between league and cups, a total of 117 in his career.

The purchase of Helleström is the fourth addition by Genoa Women since Martha Dearest was appointed Head of the Technical Area.