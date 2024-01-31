Home page World

From: Nico Reiter

Press Split

A woman from Salzburg is dissatisfied with her certificate. Because of the grade “Five”, the student is supposed to repeat a grade – now she is objecting.

Salzburg – Bad grades are often perceived as unfair by students. A girl from Salzburg in Austria failed her repeat exam and now has to repeat a grade. She felt so unfairly treated that she went to court and objected to the grade. The Education Directorate investigated her complaint.

While the German grading system goes up to a six, in Austria a five, or “an Fetzn”, is the worst grade. If a student only gets a single five (“not enough”) on their report card, they can still move up to the next class. But if he has two or even more of these grades, a teachers' conference decides whether the student can take a re-examination or has to repeat the level. Experts have been calling for the abolition of sitting for several years now.

Student fails the re-examination and goes to court

The student attended the eighth grade and received a five in her report card in the last school year 2022/23, according to her Crown newspaper reported. In September she was allowed to take the repeat exam. This should decide whether she can move up a level. She failed the exam again. The clause that is common in Austria also did not apply in her case, as she had already received a five in her report card the previous school year. Meanwhile, the number of students who have to repeat a grade in Germany is increasing.

Unfortunately, every new attempt at the exam resulted in a five (symbolic image) © Falk Heller/Imago

Two days after she failed the re-examination, the student filed a complaint with the Education Directorate. She felt that she was being treated unfairly because the exam was not carried out correctly.

She was then allowed to take another board examination. This consisted of a written and an oral part. In writing she managed a four on her new attempt, i.e. “enough”. But verbally it was again a five. This meant that the overall grade was “not sufficient” again.

Fourth attempt unsuccessful – court investigates again

But the student didn't let that go. She also lodged a complaint against this examination. The renewed attempt was also not fair. The student had to work under time pressure. The Federal Administrative Court now dealt with the case.

Documents showed how the time pressure she mentioned came about. The student showed up 27 minutes late for her exam. Otherwise, the exam was carried out properly. So the complaint was rejected and the girl will have to repeat the stage, willy-nilly. A student with dyslexia also went to court because his reading and spelling disorder was noted on his report card.