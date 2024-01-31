Home page World

Nico Reiter

A student from Salzburg feels treated unfairly because of her bad grade. Their fight takes them to the Federal Administrative Court.

Salzburg – A student from Austria has gone to court: Since she got a five in mathematics on her report card in her last school year, she had to take a re-examination in the fall. This should decide whether she can move up a school level. When she failed this, she felt she had been treated unfairly and lodged an appeal in court Crown newspaper reported.

In contrast to the German grading system, which goes up to a six, in Austria a five, or “an Fetzn”, is the worst grade. A student can be promoted to the next class despite a single five (“not enough”) on their report card. If there are two or more negative grades, a teacher conference decides whether the student can take a re-examination or must repeat the level. For several years now, experts have been advocating to abolish sitting. Isolated Schools also don't use grades more.

Re-examination unfair – student goes to court

The student, who attended the eighth grade, received a five in mathematics in the last school year 2022/23, according to the newspaper. In September she was allowed to take a repeat exam that would determine whether she could move on to the next level. However, she failed again. The clause that is common in Austria did not apply in her case because she already had a five in her report card in the previous school year. The The number of students who have to repeat a grade in Germany is increasing.

Two days after failing the re-examination, the student lodged a complaint with the Education Directorate. She felt that she had been treated unfairly because she believed the exam had not been carried out correctly. She was then allowed to take another board examination, which consisted of a written and an oral part. In this new attempt she achieved a four in writing, i.e. “enough”. However, she received another five orally – meaning the overall grade was “not sufficient”.

Fourth attempt unsuccessful – student has to repeat

However, the student did not leave it at that and lodged another complaint. She claimed the new attempt was also unfair as she had to work under time pressure. The case was reviewed by the Federal Administrative Court.

The documents now revealed that the time pressure she stated arose from the fact that she arrived 27 minutes late for her exam. Otherwise it was carried out properly. The appeal was therefore rejected and the girl will probably have to repeat the stage.

