Dubai (Etihad)

The competitions of the fourth edition of the Fourth Dubai International Radio Flying Championship, “Helicopter Category”, were launched, organized by the Air Sports Federation under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, and hosted by the Dubai Radio Flying Club “SkyHop” in Al Lisaili over the course of… 3 days, with the participation of 16 contestants.

The tournament had moved from Zabeel Park to the Sky Hop Club due to the technical procedures of the tournament, and the first day witnessed heated competitions between the world champions, especially the Italian Mirco, the defending champion, and the American Nicholas Maxwell, the champion of the second edition. The round also witnessed the participation of three Emirati pilots, Jassim Al Ketbi and Abdullah. Al-Rayes and Thamer Al-Shamsi, and the tournament will be completed with a new round of competitions, and the top scorers in the two rounds will qualify for the final third round of the tournament.

The opening was attended by Ghanem Mubarak Al Hajri, Director General of the General Sports Authority, Yousef Hassan Al Hammadi, Vice President of the Federation and Director of the Organizing Committee, and Muhammad Yousef Abdul Rahman, Secretary General and Deputy Director of the Organizing Committee.

Ghanem Mubarak Al-Hajri expressed his happiness with the opening round and followed the performances presented by the international pilots, which confirmed their ability to excel and be creative in one of the most advanced sports in the recent period. He also praised what was presented by the Emirati trio, Jassim Al-Ketbi, Abdullah Al-Rayes and Thamer Al-Shamsi, who participated in the round. The first successfully, calling on our youth to practice such sports that depend on mental and scientific excellence and intellectual creativity, stressing that he is confident that Emirati athletes will spare no effort in order to raise the name and flag of our dear homeland in all regional, continental and international sporting tournaments and forums, which establishes the reputation and good position that it enjoys. The UAE has a global reputation, especially at the sporting level, in line with the visions and directions of our wise leadership.

The Director General of the General Sports Authority thanked the Air Sports Federation for its sincere and tireless efforts to ensure the success of all the sporting events it organizes with excellence in an effort to spread the culture of the game in the Emirates and the region.