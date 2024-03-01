After three free practice sessions, the differences between the drivers seem smaller. Could things possibly be exciting again in F1?

Everyone knew for sure in advance. Max Verstappen and Red Bull Racing are going to win again in Formula 1 this year. And if that RB20 is not good enough, they can drive the RB19 out of the garage again and they will still win everything.

Nice for the chauvinists, but it might be a lot more fun if there is a little more tension this season. This weekend it's time for the first race of the season, in Bahrain. Due to Ramadan on Saturday instead of Sunday, the first free practice sessions were held yesterday and FP3 and qualifying today.

Will F1 finally be exciting again?

We won't know for sure until later today during qualifying and tomorrow during the race, but the differences between the cars seem to have become smaller. In the third free practice we eventually find Max Verstappen in third place, just below Carlos Sainz and Fernando Alonso.

That third place doesn't mean anything, but it does give us hope for a more unpredictable course of the season. It would be nice to have some excitement back on the track. And how cool is it that the old fox Fernando Alonso is doing well again.

Soft tires

Let's talk about Free Training number 3. It started a bit strangely. After ten minutes, only Lewis Hamilton had left and the rest had to wait. After fifteen minutes there were only two times on the clock. From Hamilton and Charles Leclerc.

Verstappen drove on hard tires for a long time. They felt terrible, he reported on the radio. That actually applied to everyone. With the conditions on the track, the soft, red tires were the only right choice. The result for now is the third fastest time in FP3.

At 5 p.m. it is time for qualifying and then we will at least know what the conditions are for the start of the race tomorrow at 4 p.m. Everything is still possible. And it's been a while since we could say that!

