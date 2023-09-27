In the latest transactions, the euro fell 0.14 percent to $1.05575 after reaching its lowest level in six months at $1.05555 earlier in the session. The euro is heading towards a quarterly loss of more than three percent, which is the worst quarterly performance in a year.

Sterling fell 0.09 percent to $1.2146 after hitting a six-month low of $1.2141 earlier on Wednesday. Sterling is heading towards a quarterly loss of more than four percent.

The dollar index rose to its highest level in ten months at 106.30.

The rise in US Treasury bond yields caused the yen to falter, which rose slightly against the dollar to 149.03 yen after falling to its lowest level in 11 months at 149.185 yesterday, Tuesday.

Some experts believe that exceeding the threshold of 150 yen per dollar may force the Japanese authorities to intervene to support the currency, as they did last year.

The Australian dollar fell 0.20 percent to $0.6385.

The New Zealand dollar fell 0.23 percent to $0.5931.