A popular jury declared David A. guilty this Tuesday afternoon of the murder of his wife Valentina C., which occurred in the Madrid town of Collado Villalba in 2017. The verdict, however, exonerates him of the rape, of which he also He was accused of having found very characteristic marks of sexual assault on the victim’s legs. For the members of the jury, they did not represent sufficient evidence to consider the assault proven. This is the second time that the accused has heard this verdict because the trial had to be repeated this month after the Superior Court of Justice of Madrid (TSJM) annulled the one from three years ago due to voting irregularities.

In September 2020, the first time this crime was tried, David A. was found guilty by a majority and not unanimously, as on this occasion. The decisive vote to tip the balance was cast by a spokesman for the jury, who, upon descending the stairs of the Provincial Court of Madrid, said that he had changed his mind to avoid sleeping one more night in the hotel to continue with the deliberations. Another member of the jury heard it and reported it, which caused the TSJM to uphold the defense’s appeal and order the oral hearing to be repeated. The accused was released from prison in 2021 after the maximum time that can be spent in prison without a sentence had expired.

The crime occurred in May 2017. The couple returned home after a dinner with friends and the next day the man alerted the emergency services that he had found his wife dead in the chalet when he returned from a motorcycle circuit. to which he had gone early in the morning. According to his version, someone had broken into the house and killed his wife, with whom he had a daughter who slept at a friend’s house that day. The Civil Guard, however, was suspicious of David A.’s explanations from the beginning and arrested him two days later. For investigators, the entire journey he made that morning before calling the emergency services constituted a ploy to be away from home and build his version of a possible robbery. The woman was suffocated and tied with adhesive tape.

The arguments of the prosecution and the accusations have weighed on the table, indicating that there were no signs that any entry to the chalet had been forced, pointing out that Valentina had requested the Civil Guard on a couple of occasions, although she had never filed a complaint. against her husband and highlighted the remains of the accused’s DNA found under the victim’s nails.

Since the sexual assault is not considered proven, permanent reviewable imprisonment is eliminated from the deck of possible sentences, something that the Prosecutor’s Office and the private prosecution requested.

Subscribe here to our daily newsletter about Madrid.