We needed the best attack in the league, and the league’s top scorer, to come back and punch through the least beaten defense in Serie A and end an unbeaten run that had lasted for 780 minutes, thanks to a 1-0 draw between Napoli and Juventus signed in the 14th minute ‘ from Osimhen. The Lady hadn’t conceded a goal in the league since another big away match, that of 8 October on the field of reigning champion Milan, on the ninth matchday, finished 2-0 for the Rossoneri: the last goal conceded was signed by Brahim Diaz. Even with the World Cup break in between, it’s been almost 100 days: 97 to be precise.