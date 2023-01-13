Osimhen’s goal ends Juventus’ unbeaten run in the league which had lasted for 780 minutes, the last one conceded by Allegri’s team was on 8 December at San Siro
We needed the best attack in the league, and the league’s top scorer, to come back and punch through the least beaten defense in Serie A and end an unbeaten run that had lasted for 780 minutes, thanks to a 1-0 draw between Napoli and Juventus signed in the 14th minute ‘ from Osimhen. The Lady hadn’t conceded a goal in the league since another big away match, that of 8 October on the field of reigning champion Milan, on the ninth matchday, finished 2-0 for the Rossoneri: the last goal conceded was signed by Brahim Diaz. Even with the World Cup break in between, it’s been almost 100 days: 97 to be precise.
Since then Juve have kept a clean sheet against Turin, Empoli, Lecce, Inter, Verona, Lazio, Cremonese and Udinese, all matches won. Thus the series of games in a row without conceding ended at eight: only Juve had done better in the history of Serie A in 2015-16 and 2017-18 (ten games), then Inter 1972, Juventus 1972 -73 and Milan 1993-94 (nine games). However, the streak from October to today puts Juventus in the Top 10 of the series of consecutive clean sheets in the history of the championship.
