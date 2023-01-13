The miraculous story of Mischa Blok (47) begins when she is abandoned in South Korea. She ends up in a children’s home, is adopted at the age of three, has a happy childhood in Hendrik-Ido-Ambacht, becomes successful as a radio presenter, interviewer and podcast maker and has children: a boy and a girl, now fifteen and twelve. “I have long seen my adoption as a fairy tale, something romantic. I was put in a basket somewhere with a note on my clothes. My parents had done that out of desperation, out of love, because they wanted me to have a better future.”

Little remains of the romance when she finds her biological father nine years ago. He turns out to have brought her to the children’s home himself, after being abandoned by her mother and meeting a new woman. The children’s home, which simply had his name and identity number, had drawn up a false document with him stating that she was a foundling.

But that sobering new story also turns out to be too rosy when Blok makes an all-or-nothing attempt in March 2022 to find her biological mother in South Korea. She wrote a book about this that was published this week: Mama Lee, an emotional search for my mother, for the truth and for unconditional love.

In a light pink suit and silver-colored heels, she enters the extensive catering facility at the Media Park in Hilversum. Experienced, she looks for a place away from the boxes. We dive into one of the booth with red plush sofa around a table. A girl in jeans takes a quick look at the huge table top. Mischa Blok asks whether Eggs Benedict can be done without bacon. That’s possible, then it’s called Eggs Florentine and it comes with spinach.

She takes ten days (plus a week for quarantine) to search for her mother, together with a good friend and a fixer. She makes thousands of flyers, which she distributes door to door in some Korean neighborhoods. She makes it to Korean TV by donning an orange cape with a Dutch flag around her waist. Guus Hiddink, whom she knows from the Olympic Games in Pyeongchang, makes a video at her request in which he calls on her to help. Hiddink has trained the South Korean national football team and is immensely popular.

Why lunch here?

Mischa Block opted for lunch at David’s in Hilversum. “This is a fairly new restaurant at the Media Park where I always meet a lot of colleagues. I work quite a lot alone (that is, together with my editor) and also at odd times – I have a nightly interview program on Radio 1. It is very nice to talk to colleagues here. I don’t necessarily go here for the food. When I go out to eat, it is usually at an Asian restaurant. I love Thai.” See also Professions | How much do Finns earn? The search engine shows earnings data for more than 300 professions and the salary differences between men and women

During the journey, her adoption loses its last fairytale features. The truth is that she was cheated at the beginning of her life. Primarily by her biological father—whom she never got close to despite her best efforts, and whom she thinks of as “Mr. Park.” During the search, he thwarts her again. “He did everything he could to prevent me from finding my mother. He even started to confuse the only thing I had: her name. By saying: I’m not sure if that’s the right name. It turned out that he was, and he even had her phone number. He was really freaking out.”

Gold colored toiletry bag

After many complications, mother and daughter fall into each other’s arms just before the end of the journey. The reunion is completely different from the one with Mr. Park. “From the first moment it was so familiar. Very strange, a kind of reverse birth.” Her mother, whom she calls Mama Lee, has a 43-year-old son and a 42-year-old daughter in Korea who know nothing about it. They are informed and immediately travel to Seoul to embrace their half-sister. Before she goes back to the Netherlands, she stays with her mother for a while. From her book: “I unpack my bag and put my gold toiletry bag next to Mama Lee’s, and I laugh out loud because it is exactly the same.”

Mischa Blok often laughs at such absurd details. Every now and then her voice drops a few tones, then you hear that it all touches on the core of her existence. Her book is similarly light in tone, avoiding embarrassing facts. “I didn’t want to write a standard Spoorloos story. Traceless I think that’s what most people know about adoption. But the quest alone is so much more complicated than you see there. And what remains underexposed is that the real process only starts when you talk to your birth parents about what really happened. And that you constantly have to adjust your story.”

In her case it becomes clear why her father has been messing around: he brought her to the children’s home without her mother knowing. “That is unforgivable. I think it is criminal to take a child away from a mother without permission. I think you should actually be punished for that.” Almost everything turns out differently than her father had imagined. It’s not true that Mischa’s mother had left him – it was the other way around. Mischa was not born in Suwon but in Seoul. And her Korean first name is not Eun Hye, as stated in her document, which means “forgiveness,” but Geun Hee, “girl who is rooted.” Later, even her date of birth turns out to be wrong. Mischa Blok is more than a year younger than she always thought.

I ask if she could believe this information – from her mother – after being lied to so many times. “Everyone colors their memories, but I generally believe her story. That is intuition that I continue to rely on. I have also seen her pain when she talks about that one moment when she came home and I was gone. In my opinion, there was nothing fake about that.”

She has become more suspicious, she says. So much so that she asked her mother for a DNA test after a few months. Even though she’d said right away that Mischa had a scar on her back from a hot water accident, which she couldn’t know without knowing her as a baby. But just at that time it came to light that in Traceless some adoptees are linked to the wrong ‘biological parents’. Because so many things were not right with her, Blok started to have doubts. “I thought: I must have that certainty.”

The DNA test confirms that Mama Lee is her mother. As Mr. Park has previously turned out to be her father. But she doesn’t want to see him anymore.

Intended parents

How she feels about adoption, I ask. She is strongly against it, she says without hesitation. “But it’s a tough one, you know. Every time I speak up about it, I get responses like: ungrateful brat, then go to your own country. But I can’t point you to a single adoptee with whom everything was right. He says: my father knew about it, my mother knew about it, money played no role and all my documents are correct. There has always been fraud with those documents, or money has been transferred back and forth, or one of the parents knew nothing about it.” She still feels that money played a role with her as well. “Why else would such a children’s home want to participate in fraud? That is something I am still curious about.”

It’s bizarre, she says, that there is a waiting list for adoption. “Then you provoke the creation of supply. Of course I wish everyone who has a child wish a child. But what I often hear in interviews with prospective parents is: we are on that waiting list, we are entitled to our adopted child. No, you are not entitled to an adopted child. No one is entitled to that.” Her parents were also prospective parents, I say. How does she view that? “They really adopted out of idealism. They already had my brother, they could have children of their own. They reasoned: if there is a child who needs us, we want to take care of it.”

The relationship with her biological mother is also not without complications. For example, Mama Lee endlessly insists that Mischa use a cream to lighten her skin. Laughing: “She just says to me: you don’t look good, it’s really ugly. I have already explained a few times that in the Netherlands it is thought that you are ill if you arrive with such white skin.” I ask if it stings her. “Well, I don’t like it. I try to think: don’t take it personally, it’s cultural. But I do think mine. It can be cultural, but then you don’t have to say it out loud. An adopted friend was scolded by her Korean grandmother because her Korean wasn’t perfect. That is, of course, blaming God. They got rid of her because she’s a girl and they wanted a boy, and then 30 years later criticize her because she doesn’t speak Korean very well?”

Catch up on time

When they meet again, her mother says she wants to celebrate her seventieth birthday with her oldest daughter. But the birthday date comes and goes, Mischa is not invited. Because: her mother’s husband is still not aware of her existence. “I wish she had told me, but I do understand her. She really risks losing him if she says she has another daughter. In Korea you must burn your ships behind you.” The man is led around the garden with excuses. She feels uncomfortable about that but accepts it. “It is also typically Korean. Such a family is a barrel full of secrets.”

She does not regret the search, it has yielded too much for that. She has already been back to see her mother, brother, sister and two nieces. “You want to catch up on time, make new memories, get to know each other better. The last time my children came along, they played with their nieces. It is indeed a wealth. I just have four parents now! Okay, one I don’t want to see anymore. But I know who they are.”

She enjoys that no one is surprised when she enters Korea with her family. “In Hendrik-Ido-Ambacht I was something exotic, I always had to explain something. On the street I was called pussy Chinese, spring roll, sambal bee. I really like that I blend in with the crowd in Korea. No one thinks: what is that one doing in between?”

The bill

1 Egg Florentine 9, 00 1 sesame bagel 3, 00 bacon 2, 00 creamcheese 1, 00 1 latte (latte) 3, 80 1 cappuccino 3, 50 Total 22.30 euros