Last Tuesday, January 9, videos were released showing a group of young Orthodox Jews leaving an underground tunnel in Brooklyn, New York.

It all started after synagogue leaders refused to carry out the order of the late Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, seventh leader of the Chabad Lubavitch Hasidic dynasty, who wanted the facility, located at 770 Eastern Parkway, to be expanded, according to reports in December.

The lack of commitment by the synagogue leaders to fulfill the leader's wish made the young members of Chabad, a Hasidic Jewish organization, make the decision to begin connecting the synagogue with three buildings underground, breaking into it “illegally.” .

“Chabad leaders are in litigation over control of the building, which is currently empty, but which served as a bathhouse more than 30 years ago,” noted the British media. DailyMail.

His desperation to continue with the project caused the synagogue leaders to call the police, on January 8, after witnessing several people protesting so that the tunnels were not closed, for which some were arrested by the Police, as can be seen in the videos on social networks.

⚠️🧵 | I open the thread of everything that is happening with the discovery of tunnels in New York, and because a group of Orthodox Jews are involved, will this be a shocking and disturbing discovery? Let's see (1/5) pic.twitter.com/lBYXEJQ3Z6 — Carlo Martin (@Liberfach0) January 9, 2024

Given the facts, there are those who affirm that it was necessary to carry out the expansion; However, they did not justify the actions of the young people involved, as confirmed by a tour guide from the Chabad headquarters to the aforementioned media.

“Thousands of people come here every year. It's impossible to fit everyone in, especially during the Christmas holidays; We're talking about 5,000 or 10,000 people squeezing in here. I have been here. “It's something painful,” the guide added.

Images of the arrests of ten rabbis of the Chabaden sect in synagogues in New York, where they discovered an underground tunnel in the Brooklyn Jewish temple that was used to traffic and sacrifice children. These support globalist satanic politicians. pic.twitter.com/Ddk0VQahQK — YOLANDA RODRÍGUEZ VILLORIA (@VilloriaYolanda) January 9, 2024

A group of student extremists broke down some walls on properties adjacent to the synagogue at 784-788 Eastern Parkway, giving them unauthorized access

Likewise, Chabad president Rabbi Yehuda Krinsky said in a statement: “The Chabad-Lubavitch community is hurt by the vandalism of a group of young agitators who damaged the synagogue.”

On the other hand, Motti Seligson, media director of Chabad, denounced what happened through his X account: “Some time ago, a group of extremist students broke down some walls on properties adjacent to the synagogue at 784-788 Eastern Parkway, to provide them with unauthorized access.”

He also added that, To date, the synagogue is closed, with the aim of carrying out a structural safety review.

“Obviously, this is deeply concerning for the Lubavitch movement and for the Jewish community around the world. We hope and pray that we can quickly restore the sanctity and decorum of this holy place,” he added.

Some time ago, a group of extremist students, broke through a few walls in adjacent properties to the synagogue at 784-788 Eastern Parkway, to provide them unauthorized access. Earlier today, a cement truck was brought in to repair those walls. Those efforts were disrupted by the… — Motti Seligson (@mottiseligson) January 9, 2024

However, given the relevance that this fact has had, there are those who affirm, through social networks, that, According to the videos circulated, you can see some mattresses stained with what could presumably be blood. In addition to ensuring that, apparently, children were trafficked and sacrificed there.

Last night, after complaints from several neighbors, the NY municipality decided to seal some tunnels that were at different points. Everything would have been normal if a group of young Orthodox Jews had not tried to prevent the workers from doing their work (2/5) pic.twitter.com/4ZLXni6hoq — Carlo Martin (@Liberfach0) January 9, 2024

