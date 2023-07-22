exclusive interviewHer mother immediately thought it: John S. seems like a psychopath. A cold look, a scornful grin. But the vulnerable Kirsten (then 17) didn’t realize how the older man slowly took hold of her and took complete control. When Kirsten broke up with her, she was stalked and threatened with death. The murders that John S. committed in Vlissingen and at care farm Tro Tardi were a message to her. “I feel so guilty that they are dead and not me.”