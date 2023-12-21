Thanks to the publication of a group that protects the rights of immigrants, another was known deportation case ordered by United States authorities. In this case, The affected person is Mario Ujpan, a 30-year-old man who is originally from Guatemala and has lived in New York since 2016.. Married with two children, one an American citizen, he received an order to be deported. Given his situation and that he can obtain asylum thanks to his wife, he hopes that his case will be taken into account and enabled to stay.

The situation was announced by the organization Make The Road, which reported the situation through its social networks. There, he reported that Mario, who works as a construction worker, received a deportation order from Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE, for its acronym in English). This was ruled after he left a procedure unfinished, as the Guatemalan himself admitted in an interview with Univision.

From this, not only his situation was put in danger, but also his family's livelihood. Given that due to the country of origin of his wife, Delmi García, he can request asylum in the United States, he hopes that ICE does not move forward with the deportationhoping to finally get humanitarian parole and continue with his life legally.

Their son is a citizen, but they still want to deport him from the United States

The situation that one of his children is born in the US and the composition of his family at the moment does not seem to influence ICE's decision. From Make The Road, They launched a meeting of signatures to review Mario's case and a reconsideration can be achieved.

The man has lived with his family in New York since 2016 Photo: Facebook Make The Road

Due to the stress and discomfort that this situation caused, Mario's wife lost the pregnancy she was carrying. Now, they hope that the family can remain together and that the man is not sent to Guatemala.