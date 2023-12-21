In Mexico they are Chivas, and not the Mexican Soccer Team, the only team that plays only with 100% Mexican soccer players. This rule/tradition does not even accommodate foreigners, no matter how much and legally this accredits them as Mexicans.
There are those who do not spare and call this culture a discriminatory act. They turn the situation around and ask themselves: how would we take it if it came from another country? That is to say: what would happen if the United States, for example, closed its doors to soccer players who were not born in the country of the stars and stripes?
You probably wouldn't like the decision at all. In one of those and the issue would even become politicized. However, in Mexico this does not happen, and millions of fans throughout the country are proud that Chivas is a team represented 100% by national elements.
This is as far as the players are concerned, of course. Because with coaches and managers, the issue is different. Chivas does accept foreigners for these types of positions. As an example, who led them to their last championship: the Argentine Matías Almeyda. Or recently the Serbian Paunovic, who led them to the final of the Mexican championship recently in May.
And perhaps clinging to the memory and nostalgia of that 'shepherd' who in 2017 made them touch the sky with their hands, the leadership of the Sacred Flock, headed, ironically, by the Spanish Fernand Hierro, has deposited the keys of the team in another Argentine strategist. His name is Fernando Gago, and he will be the tenth Argentine strategist to lead Chivas.
#Argentine #coaches #led #Chivas
Leave a Reply