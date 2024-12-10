The storm subsides and only seven provinces remain with a rain warning or minimum temperatures of 6 below zero

The storm subsides and only seven provinces continue this Tuesday with a yellow warning (risk) due to rains that will accumulate 20 liters per square meter in one hour or due to minimum temperatures that will drop to 6 degrees below zero, reports the State Meteorological Agency (AEMET) on their website.

The province of Huesca (Aragón) and Navarra are in yellow due to minimum temperatures that will drop to 6 degrees below zero in areas of the Pyrenees, although the AEMET highlights that the warning will end at 9:00 a.m. peninsular time.

On the shores of the Mediterranean, the island of Mallorca (Balearic Islands) and the province of Barcelona (Catalonia) have a yellow warning for rain that will accumulate 20 liters in one hour, while Girona, Barcelona and Lleida maintain the yellow warning for minimums of 6 degrees below zero in areas of the Pyrenees and pre-Pyrenees.

In the Canary Islands, Lanzarote also has a yellow warning for adverse coastal phenomena with combined seas from the north or northeast with waves of 4 to 5 meters.

AEMET warns that with the yellow warning there is no meteorological risk for the population in general, although there is for some specific activity.

This Tuesday temperatures will continue to drop slightly to moderately in most of the Peninsula and the Balearic Islands, but they will not change in the Canary Islands.

The frosts will affect most of the northern half and the southeast of the peninsula, and will become strong in the Pyrenees.

Winds will blow from the north and northwest in the Peninsula and the Balearic Islands, which will be moderate in the early hours and will tend to be weak at the end of the day, except in Ampurdán, where the strong wind will remain strong all day.

In the Canary Islands, moderate trade winds will blow with strong intervals and probable very strong gusts in the northwest and southeast of the mountainous islands.