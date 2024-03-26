The storm that is passing through the Region of Murcia these days, the first of the two that will form during Holy Week, has caused this Tuesday a drop in temperatures that has left a layer of snow in towns in the Northwest. Specifically, in areas such as the village of Los Odres and the district of Cañada de la Cruz, in Moratalla, and La Vidriera, in Caravaca de la Cruz. At the source of the Segura River, in Jaén, the storm has left an even denser white blanket.

The rainfall, which has been repeated throughout the Region of Murcia for another day, has fallen in the form of snow in the Northwest due to the drop in temperatures. The minimum, just 2 degrees, was recorded in Moratalla at 4 p.m., in full snowfall. Caravaca de la Cruz has remained around 5ºC.

The drop in temperatures has been widespread. After several weeks above the values ​​typical for the time, this Tuesday they were below normal. The maximum temperatures have remained around 15 degrees in Murcia, Lorca and almost the entire Region of Murcia. Only on the coast have slightly higher figures been reached.

The instability will give a truce between Wednesday and Friday, when there will be a rebound in temperatures and maximum temperatures will once again exceed 20 degrees. That is, what is usual in this month of March. However, the clouds threaten to return this weekend with the arrival of another storm, which may leave more showers in the final stretch of Holy Week and the beginning of the Murcia Spring Festival.