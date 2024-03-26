Club América and Atlético San Luis will star in one of the most interesting duels on matchday 13 of the Clausura 2024 tournament of the Liga MX. The Eagles are in second position in the general table with 25 points, the product of seven wins, four draws and just one defeat.
For their part, the Potosinos are in 13th position, after having earned just 13 points. The red and white squad had an interesting start, but has fallen as the days have passed.
Below we tell you everything you need to know about the duel between América and Atlético de San Luis: where and how to watch, date, time, probable lineups, forecast, etc.
You can see the match through the TUDN and VIX+ signal.
Goalkeeper: L. Malagón
Defense: K. Álvarez, I. Lichnovsky, S. Cáceres, C. Calderón
Medium: Á. Fidalgo, J. Dos Santos, D. Valdés
Forward: J. Quiñones, A. Zendejas, H. Martín
América played a friendly match against Cruz Azul during the break for the FIFA Date. The Eagles fell by a score of 3-2 against the cement producers. The worst news for the Coapa team is that Álvaro Fidalgo came off the bench in this duel due to a physical discomfort.
To date, the diagnosis of the Spanish midfielder and whether he will be available for the match against San Luis is not known. If he misses this duel, his place would be taken by Richard Sánchez.
Goalkeeper: A. Sánchez
Defense: I. Moreno, J. Domínguez, U. Bilbao, A. Cruz
Medium: J. Güémez, R. Dourado, J. Castro
Forward: Vitinho, J. Sanabria, F. Boli
America 2-1 San Luis
#Club #América #San #Luis #schedule #channel #online #streaming #lineups #forecast
Leave a Reply