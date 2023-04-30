The passage of a storm, which came accompanied by strong gusts of wind, felled trees this Saturday in various parts of the Murcian capital, such as the Infante Juan Manuel neighborhood and Primo de Rivera avenue. The accumulation of water also affected circulation in some parts of the municipality. The Local Police reported that the Beniaján tunnel and the Gallego path in Torreagüera were closed to traffic. Brigades of gardeners had to work to remove branches detached from the trees in some gardens and squares such as Fundadora Santa María Josefa, in the Carmen neighborhood. There is no record of personal injury.

The unexpected waterspout appeared in the middle of the afternoon after temperatures of up to 37 degrees were recorded in the city. Some experts defined the phenomenon as a ‘wet burst’. The most intense rainfall was located in Murcia and its orchard belt, and in Vega Baja. The stations of the Segura Hydrographic Confederation (CHS) measured up to 26.6 liters per square meter at the La Fica site, where the Warm Up festival is being held this weekend. In Orihuela 16.4 liters were reached , and 15.6 in the La Pedrera reservoir, according to the balance released by the basin organization. The amounts were much smaller in other points of the regional geography.

In Puente Tocinos and El Mojón



The Southeast Meteorological Association (Ametse), for its part, handled other data: 36.1 liters in Puente Tocinos, 34.9 in the center of Murcia and 20 in La Albatalía. In El Mojón (Beniel), on the border with the Alicante province, it recorded 17.8 liters. The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) was forced to issue a yellow alert for storms. The forecasts suggest that the showers could appear this Sunday, at the end of the day, in inland areas and also at points in the municipalities of Águilas and Lorca.

In the early hours of this Saturday some drops also fell, which arrived accompanied by abundant electrical equipment. The rainfall was muddy in Orihuela. Temperatures will experience a drop this Sunday. Thermometers could reach 29 degrees in the Murcian capital, and will be milder on the coast of the Region, with an average of 23 degrees.