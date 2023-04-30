Senator has been hospitalized since April 21 to treat an allergic crisis; medical team talks about “clinical improvement”

The DF Star hospital informed this Saturday (29.Apr.2023) that the senator Soraya Thronicke (União Brasil-MS) should be discharged on Sunday (30.Apr) after being hospitalized with a “allergic skin reaction” at the health institution in Brasilia on April 21. “At the moment, he is in clinical improvement, responding well to the therapy instituted, in spontaneous breathing and oral feeding”says the note from the medical team headed by cardiologist Ludhmila Hajjar.



