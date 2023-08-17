With the new Chambers constituted on August 17, the XV Legislature has begun. As of today the King comes into play, who will open a round of consultations with the parliamentary spokesmen in search of the candidate for the investiture.

Once the Cortes have been constituted and the Congressional Board has been elected, the president of the lower house will go to the Palacio de la Zarzuela to inform King Felipe VI of the composition of parliament.

Francina Armengol was elected on the first ballot with 178 votes

The Head of State will meet with the representatives of the different political groups that have obtained representation in the so-called “consultation round”. Three of the hypothetical investiture partners of Pedro Sánchez, ERC, Junts and EH Bildu, will not attend the meeting since they do not recognize the political authority of the head of state.

The size of parties corresponds to their representation in Congress

Although it is Congress that chooses the new Prime Minister, it is the King who decides who will submit to the investiture debate. Until now, the decision was simple since there was only one candidate on the table. But for the first time there are two names that aspire to ask for the confidence of the Chamber: Alberto Núñez Feijóo, as the candidate of the force with the most votes on July 23 and with 171 tied votes, and Pedro Sánchez, who sees himself capable of forming a majority enough to pass the vote.

The Constitution does not determine that the winner of the elections should be a candidate, it simply states that whoever achieves the confidence of Congress will be sworn in as president, either in a first vote with an absolute majority or in a second with more votes in favor than against. Therefore, it is Congress who chooses the new Prime Minister, but it is the King who decides who will submit to the investiture debate.

Five days after the constitution of the Congress, the parliamentary groups are formed.

Once the parliamentary groups and the Board of Spokesmen have been constituted, and the seats in the Chamber have been distributed, plenary sessions can now be called.

first week of september Possible investiture debate

If the electoral results offer a clear majority or there is an agreement between some political forces, it is estimated that at the earliest the Investiture Debate could be held in the week of August 28 to September 3.

The investiture options What can happen?

Alberto Núñez Feijóo and Pedro Sánchez each have two opportunities to be sworn in as president, since in each investiture session there can be two rounds of voting.

In the first session an absolute majority is required (176 deputies), while in the second, 48 hours later, it is enough to obtain a simple majority.

In this XV Legislature, this last option is the only probable one, as long as the seven Junts deputies support the socialist candidate since, for the moment, the popular candidate does not get the accounts after the ‘no’ of the PNV to support his investiture .

If, despite this, he accepted the King’s commission and the investiture were unsuccessful, the deadlines would be extended, since Felipe VI has a period of two months to explore the support of the socialist candidate.

In the event that Feijóo renounces accepting the King’s commission, Sánchez could be the only one to apply. If he succeeds in being inaugurated on the first try, he could take office in the first week of September or early in the second.

Call for elections

In the event that the investiture is not achieved in that debate, after the first failed vote, a period of two months begins to count for possible new attempts. Implying? If there is a failure at the beginning of October, as happened in March 2016 and July 2019, and if a viable alternative is not achieved in the following two months, the Cortes would have to be dissolved again in November and elections held within 54 days. , that is, around Christmas dates.