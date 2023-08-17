The Spaniard and the rumors about his future: “I talk to many, I think KTM has an aggressive approach and it will soon be a reference, but now I’m looking at what I have and the Misano test in September will tell a lot about my level and of the motorcycle”

The presence of Marc Marquez in the conference which precedes the Austrian GP opens up many questions about his futuresuspended as it is between a Honda in deep crisis and to which it is linked until 2024 and the sirens of KTMa home in rapid growth and with a generous sponsor in common with the eight-times world champion Spaniard: “Riders and teams talk continuously in the paddock, on Monday I was at dinner with many people from Red Bull and the head of Ktm Motorsport was also there, Pit Beirer with whom I have a good relationship – says Marc – A rider always looks for the best, but now I have a contract with Honda and I give my all for them”. See also The world champion who would play with Carlos Vela at LAFC

strong and aggressive ktm — There was no shortage of appreciation for the growth of the Mattighofen manufacturer and Marc explains its roots as follows: “I said that in a while KTM will be the strongest team because some teams develop faster and therefore it means that their engineers they have a more aggressive approach with better solutions for their project – says Marquez -. Instead, we have to understand what’s going and what’s best to make our bike grow, but I don’t give myself any deadlines and 2025 (the first year in which it will be free by contractual constraints, ed) is too far away. The decisive Misano test? It will be important for understanding my level and that of the bike”.

Marquez’s season is extremely difficult, with only 15 points and no finish line finishes in Sunday’s races: a balance linked to many crashes, but also to a recently changed approach: “The idea is to start Friday in a simple way, to then see if we improve: after I broke three bones and a ligament in the first part of the season, I decided I had to change approach at the races, forgetting the goal of the result to look first for the limits of the package. I know that Honda is working hard with investments and engineers at work, but it must be understood that the situation is critical and therefore something must be changed in everything. More engineers and more investments are fine, but as a driver I only evaluate what happens on the tracknot in the office or workshop: I’ll only evaluate it when I can ride the bike and understand the yield and performance”.