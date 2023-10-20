An exhibition area of ​​115,000 m2 divided between 11 pavilions, 1,600 exhibitors with 5,000 cars and 130,000 visitors: these are the numbers that made “Vintage Cars and Motorcycles”

the main European event dedicated to historic motoring. At such an important event, which for its 40th edition moves to the prestigious stage of Bologna, in the heart of the Italian Motor Valley, Heritage by Stellantis could not be missing, which since its foundation has pursued the mission of recovering, preserving and enhancing the heritage history of the Alfa Romeo, Fiat, Lancia and Abarth brands, keeping their essential values ​​alive and current.

For this Heritage presents itself with one of the largest stands of the entire event, hosting 6 historic cars of great interest: Fiat Abarth 595 (1963) – Fiat Panda 4×4 (2002) – Alfa Romeo Giulia Sprint GT (1963) – Alfa Romeo 155 V6 Ti “DTM” (1993) – Lancia Stratos (1973) – Alfa Romeo 4C (2013). These are joined by the latest born Abarth 500e and the new custom-built Alfa Romeo 33, which offer a cross-section of the evolution of the Stellantis range.

Visitors, in addition to appreciating the style and the technical characteristics of the cars on display, will be able to meet the experts of the services that Heritage dedicates to fans of historic motoring.

Among these, those linked to the history and originality of vintage cars are very topical:

with the Certificate of Origin, starting from the chassis number it is possible to obtain a certificate certifying the year of production and the original configuration of the car, model specifications, engine serial number, original external and interior details.

The Authenticity Certification consists, instead, in an in-depth examination of the single example, aimed at verifying its perfect correspondence with the original characteristics when it left the factory. For the Alfa Romeo and Lancia brands, the service has recently been implemented by direct involvement of the brand in support of a committee in which the CEO participates in the final decision and adds his signature to the certification.

On the occasion of the 40th anniversary of Auto e Moto d’Epoca, all those who request the Certification of Authenticity for their Alfa Romeo, Fiat, Lancia and Abarth car at the Heritage stand will be able to access a special 15% discount on the cost of the service.

These services provided by the Heritage team, finally, there is the careful restoration and repair service, carried out directly by the specialized technicians of the Officine Classiche of Turin, within the Mirafiori factory.

Finally, the “Reloaded by Creators” project should be highlighted with which Heritage puts the selected cars back on the historic collectibles market, after having reconditioned them and brought them back to their original beauty, as happened for example with the Alfa Romeo 4C and the Panda 4×4 displayed on the stand.

Let us now look in detail at the cars on display, several of which are characterized by a particular historical anniversary:

