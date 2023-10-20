The territory of love is so vast that it can make anyone’s head spin, even the most sensible of human beings. Often finding yourself in the midst of that immensity is confusing, because you don’t have the tools to orient yourself, you don’t know the latitude and longitude of your emotions and matching logic, therefore reason, with feeling is a truly difficult thing. It’s easy to get lost when you find yourself in similar situations. It is also easy not to distinguish with sufficient clarity whether it is love or something that has nothing to do with love: perhaps it is just a desire for possession, a desire for affirmation, pure fun for a night. But who can get out of that intricate labyrinth? Who has the ability and the strength and the courage to retrace their steps and say that perhaps they were wrong, that this is not love? This story demonstrates that passion, the necessary nourishment of love, sometimes combines disasters which are then difficult to remedy, except with an exit from the scene which, if one is a show business figure, involves inevitable gossip and tensions, and drags on for years, when instead you would like to close the door forever, and slam it loudly so that the noise erases the mistake you made.