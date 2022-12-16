Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino decided to summon the Mexican naturalized Argentine striker for the Qatar 2022 World Cup Rogelio Funes Mori instead of the juvenile Santiago Gimenez who came from being the top scorer in the Europa League with the feyenoorda decision that caused a lot of discomfort in the majority of the Tricolor fans.
However, in the end, the all-time top scorer of the Monterrey Football Club had very little participation in the World Cup and only participated for a few minutes in the third match of the group stage against Saudi Arabia.
Faced with this situation, thetwin d’orHe had an interview with Multimedia Sportswhere he made his position clear regarding his few minutes in Qatar 2022 under the orders of the former strategist of the Aztec team.
“No (no feelings with Martino), I just didn’t play because of his decision, I respect the decisions, the coach has to make them and I didn’t play because of that, but I was fine physically, I felt good, so that’s all.”
– Rogelio Funes Mori.
Do not forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_esand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
The Gang’s striker mentioned that his head is in the Sultana del Norte where he wants to stay longer and where he has not thought of leaving since his arrival in the summer of 2015.
”Obviously, my head is in Rayados, I never wanted to leave for nothing, I’m still here, I’m very happy, it’s my house and I want to renovate, now I’ve renewed batteries to start in the best way“, he assured.
In addition, he indicated that he still has a current contract with the club from Monterrey “I still have a valid contract, I have a year and a half left, so I’m happy”.
#statements #Rogelio #Funes #Mori #activity #World #Cup #Qatar
Leave a Reply