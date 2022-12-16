By Bernardo Caram

BRASILIA (Reuters) – The National Treasury projects that the government’s gross debt will end this year at 73.7% of GDP, the ministry said on Friday, at what would be the lowest level of the indicator since September 2017.

The most recent data made available by the Central Bank shows that the general government’s gross debt stood at 76.8% of GDP in October this year.

The calculations, present in the Treasury’s Fiscal Projections Report, point out that the Transition PEC, in the format approved by the Senate, would bring gross debt to 81.8% of GDP in 2026, the last year of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s term, considering that the additional expense with Bolsa Família will be maintained in all years of management.

The level is 2.7 percentage points above the reference scenario used by the portfolio, which already incorporated an additional expenditure of 100 billion reais in 2023, citing “current uncertainties regarding changes in the ceiling”.

The PEC approved by the Senate, which will still be analyzed by the Chamber, releases a higher expense. The text increases spending allowed under the ceiling rule by 145 billion reais for two years and releases around 23 billion reais in expenses outside the fiscal rule using extraordinary revenue as a source. It also authorizes the government to spend around 24 billion reais outside the cap on forgotten PIS/Pasep resources.

“The projections illustrate a challenging scenario for the conduct of fiscal policy in the coming years, pointing to the need for fiscal consolidation and the proposition of fiscal rules capable of promoting the sustainability of the public debt”, informed the folder.

The text of the PEC also establishes that the elected government will have until August 2023 to send Congress a complementary law to define the country’s new fiscal framework to replace the spending ceiling.

In the note, the ministry argues that the new rule provides for measures to reduce expenditure or increase revenue to improve the debt trajectory.

“The postponement of these measures results in higher nominal interest paid by the National Treasury and an increase in country risk, with negative effects on economic growth and inflation,” he said.

In November, the Treasury released a proposal to reformulate the country’s fiscal framework. The measure allows the growth of public expenses above inflation depending on the level of public debt and its trajectory.

The text also provides for an incentive to obtain positive primary results, which would provide a kind of bonus for the government to increase expenditures.

Under the different scenarios, real growth in federal spending could be between 0% and 2.5% each year.

In the document released this Friday, the Treasury argued that the proposal provides greater flexibility for government action by allowing different rates of growth in expenditure.

The body said that the adoption of a single rule, in place of the ceiling and the primary result target, would simplify the current framework, in which rules with different objectives coexist.

Appointed to head the Ministry of Finance from 2023, the former mayor of São Paulo Fernando Haddad has not yet presented the proposal of the elected government for the fiscal area, but said that he is evaluating several measures presented to his team, including that of the Treasury. .