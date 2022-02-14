The bill, which introduces fines and criminal penalties for attacking stray dogs, will be submitted to the State Duma in February. Told about it RIA News Deputy Head of the Duma Committee on Ecology, Natural Resources and Environmental Protection Vladimir Burmatov.

According to him, it is proposed to increase the responsibility for violating the law in the field of treatment of animals for officials and citizens. Corresponding changes will be made to the Code of Administrative Offenses.

So, for officials, fines will amount to 200 thousand rubles. We are talking about cases where there is no criminal corpus delicti, if the attack of stray dogs did not lead to victims. “If there are victims, then this is already a criminal liability,” Burmatov said.

Also, the draft law proposes to fine up to 200 thousand rubles to owners who admitted that their pets bit others. According to Burmatov, the latest stories of dog bites are associated with owned dogs that have owners and are not homeless. “I emphasize that this penalty applies for causing minor harm. If they caused serious bodily harm or death, then this is a criminal article, ”the agency’s interlocutor added.

Earlier, Burmatov said that one of the reasons for the appearance of packs of stray dogs in Russian cities is corruption and the incompetence of officials who sabotage initiatives to combat this problem. In addition, Burmatov named the so-called garden dogs as one of the sources for replenishing the flocks of homeless animals, the owners of which breed them in summer cottages, and when they leave, they do not take their pets for the winter.