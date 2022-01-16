The State Duma wanted to ban Russian surrogate mothers from giving birth to foreigners: the corresponding draft “On Amendments to Certain Legislative Acts of the Russian Federation” may be adopted in the first reading in February. On Monday, January 17, they write “News”.

He proposes to establish a ban for foreigners and stateless persons to use the institution of surrogate motherhood in Russia.

In addition, the obligatory acquisition of Russian citizenship by children is introduced if they are born or were nurtured by a surrogate mother on the day this ban comes into force. The information that the bill may be considered in February was confirmed to the publication by the State Duma Committee on Security and Anti-Corruption. According to the deputy chairman of the committee, Anatoly Vyborny, it is necessary to limit the range of access to the services of surrogate mothers from Russia in order to protect children and the country’s reputation. We are ready to support the document in the State Duma Committee on Family, Women and Children, which is a co-executor of the bill, Izvestia writes.

In December 2021, Vasily Piskarev, head of the Security and Anti-Corruption Committee, reported that a bill was submitted to the State Duma to completely ban the services of surrogate mothers for foreigners in Russia. “With this bill, we actually support those Russians – potential parents who would like to, but cannot have children for medical reasons,” Piskarev said.