The shooting of Black Panther 2 has finally been resumed. Beyond the details of its plot, fans expect Marvel to announce a new king of Wakanda after the death of actor Chadwick Boseman, protagonist of the first installment. In that context, it is possible that M’Baku can position himself as the titular hero for the aforementioned sequel.

According to a recent report by The Hollywood Reporter, Winston Duke (M’Baku) has renegotiated his contract, which has increased his salary considerably for his presence in Black Panther 2. The aforementioned outlet claims that his new salary is due to his return being described as “an expanded role.” .

Winston Duke plays M’Baku in the MCU. Photo: Buzzfeed

Although at some point it was thought that Shuri would take her brother’s mantle, everything indicates that this continuation would be seeking to give greater importance to specific roles, especially considering that the Black Panther: kingdom of Wakanda series has already been announced.

In that sense, it is believed that M’Baku will become the protagonist of the Black Panther franchise. Even so, it is possible that he is not considered as the king of Wakanda, but that his figure as leader would be something implicit, especially to respect the legacy of T’Challa.

Black Panther: Wakanda forever opens in November 2022. Photo: Marvel Studios

A big challenge

Black Panther is considered one of the best Marvel Studios movies, which is supported by the great acceptance of the public and specialized critics.

Wakanda forever as a sequel is under pressure to not only match the success of the first installment, but also do justice to the legacy of its late lead star. With that in mind, Marvel producer Nate Moore told Comicbook.com about the challenges surrounding this sequel.

“It’s about how to do the right thing for your heritage. (…) I think we are going to see the film from two points of view: that of pure entertainment, but also that of catharsis. And we have to be aware of both perspectives while we do it, “he said.