The Central Bank (CB) of Russia should not work so slowly in the direction of digital financial assets (DFA), said Anatoly Aksakov, head of the State Duma Committee on the financial market, at the conference “Cryptoassets: everything you wanted to know about regulation, but were afraid to ask”, reports correspondent for Lenta.ru.

The deputy recalled that the law on digital financial assets was adopted in 2020, but no assets have yet appeared. At the same time, large Russian companies, such as Sberbank, Norilsk Nickel, Transmashholding, are working in this direction and have approached the Central Bank with relevant proposals.

“But so far we have not legalized proposals. Here I would like to scold the Central Bank that it is necessary to work faster, and maybe those discussions, that shaft of negativity that hit the report of the Central Bank (about cryptocurrencies – approx. “Tapes.ru”), it would be less if, within the framework of the law on digital financial assets, we actively launched relevant assets on the market and improved the law, if required, ”he said.

Commenting on the report of the Central Bank on cryptocurrencies, he noted that so far this is not about a draft law, but about material that needs to be discussed in order to develop a verified position in the future. Separately, Aksakov drew attention to the issue of banning mining: now hundreds of thousands of people are engaged in this area, and the legalization of the sector would, in particular, provide serious tax revenues.

On January 20, the Central Bank proposed strict regulation of cryptocurrencies and a complete ban on mining and transactions with cryptocurrencies in Russia. The regulator insists that such assets entail significant risks for the Russian financial market.