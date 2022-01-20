On Wednesday, January 19, deputies from the Communist Party of the Russian Federation, led by party leader Gennady Zyuganov, submitted to the State Duma a bill of appeal to Russian President Vladimir Putin on the need to recognize the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic and the Luhansk People’s Republic (DPR and LPR). The document is placed in the Duma electronic base.

Consider the issue of recognition by the Russian Federation of the Donetsk People’s Republic and the Luhansk People’s Republic as independent, sovereign and independent states deputies of the Communist Party

In addition, the parliamentarians ask the head of state to consider holding talks with the leadership of the DPR and LPR as soon as possible to “create a legal basis for interstate relations that regulates all aspects of cooperation and mutual assistance, including security issues.”

The arguments of the Communist Party

As the authors of the appeal note, the current authorities of Ukraine “have become intolerant of the historically established norms of life, as well as the will and religion of the inhabitants” of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, “forcing” the inhabitants of their individual regions to hold a referendum and vote in May 2014 for the adoption of acts of self-determination .

The deputies drew attention to the fact that residents of the unrecognized DPR and LPR have been “living under shelling” for eight years, and the Ukrainian authorities do not comply with the Minsk agreements designed to resolve the situation in Donbass. They recalled that Russia has taken a number of measures to provide humanitarian assistance to Donetsk and Luhansk, and in the republics “democratic bodies and states with all the attributes of legitimate power have been built.”

See also The children's living wage has been raised in the Russian region Recognition will create grounds for guaranteeing the security and protection of their peoples from external threats and for the implementation of a policy of genocide against the inhabitants of the republics, as well as for strengthening international peace and regional stability in accordance with the purposes and principles of the Charter of the United Nations, and will initiate the process of international recognition of both states deputies of the Communist Party

The fact that the Communist Party of the Russian Federation prepared a draft resolution on the recognition of the Donbass republics by Russia was reported on January 9 by State Duma deputy Kazbek Taysaev. According to him, the document was made by analogy with the resolutions on the recognition of Abkhazia and South Ossetia.

Kremlin response

The press secretary of the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov on the same day said that the Kremlin had not yet seen the text of the appeal with a request to recognize the self-proclaimed DPR and LPR.

Back in early December, Peskov said that it was still difficult to predict the prospects for recognition of the DPR and LPR. According to Peskov, the process of resolving the intra-Ukrainian conflict is being dragged out, moreover, it is reaching a dead end in many respects.

Opinions of deputies and senators

Yury Afonin, First Deputy Chairman of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation, in an interview with RIA News explained that the situation with the self-proclaimed republics of Donbass is overdue and “now is the moment when this issue needs to be resolved.” In his opinion, the majority of Russians and residents of the LPR and DPR will support the decision on their recognition.

The first deputy head of the international committee of the Federation Council, Vladimir Dzhabarov, commenting on the appeal of the communists, said that the question of recognition or non-recognition is the prerogative of those responsible for Russia’s foreign policy. The senator recalled that the president of the country is responsible for foreign policy, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is the instrument of this policy.

Any pressure from any party is unacceptable Vladimir Dzhabarov member of the Federation Council

Andrey Klimov, head of the Federation Council Commission for the Protection of State Sovereignty, in turn, said that the official position of the Kremlin has long been known and is 100 percent in the international legal field. According to him, such issues are regulated by laws, and this is “not the subject of political PR.”

Head of A Just Russia – For Truth Sergei Mironov RIA Newsthat the faction is ready to support the initiative of the Communist Party. In his opinion, the step with the recognition of the DPR and LPR is “predetermined.” Mironov recalled that the Social Revolutionaries have repeatedly called for recognition of the independence of the self-proclaimed republics at the state level.

The future of the republics

In early January, the head of the DPR, Denis Pushilin, stated that Kiev’s failure to comply with the Minsk agreements would allow Donbass to independently determine its future outside of Ukraine. So he commented on the words of Russian President Vladimir Putin that the population of Donbass will determine its own future.

The President's statement very clearly intersects with the aspirations that we had and still have since 2014. Why it doesn't work and what needs to be done is an extremely difficult question. For eight years, this recipe, which was to some extent formed in the form of a set of measures to implement the Minsk agreements, has not worked. Denis Pushilin head of the DPR

According to the politician, Donbass has two ways of further development. The first is self-determination within Ukraine, the second is outside it. “But taking into account the fact that Ukraine does not use the chance that it was given through the mechanism of the Minsk agreements, the republics have the opportunity to demand self-determination already outside the state of Ukraine,” Pushilin said.

On December 24, 2021, the current Russian ambassador to Belarus, and at that time the Russian plenipotentiary in the Contact Group for Settlement in Donbass, Boris Gryzlov, stated that Ukraine refuses to coordinate with the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR) the specifics of the future status of Donbass. According to him, the Kiev authorities were also not ready to confirm the return to participation in the coordination mechanism to prevent escalation and skirmishes, agreed on July 22, 2020.