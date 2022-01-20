Employees of the mayor’s office in Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk were evacuated after reports of a building being mined, according to the Telegram channel of the city administration on January 20.

It is noted that cynologists are currently working in the building. City Hall employees will return to work after emergency services are convinced of the safety.

Earlier that day, in Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk, attackers announced “mining 27 schools, Sakhalin State University and a technical school for construction and housing and communal services.”

According to the press service of the city administration, the schoolchildren of Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk are on distance learning until the end of the week due to the effects of a snowfall, so their evacuation was not required.

The educational process took place only in three schools and two kindergartens in the city of Korsakov. Children and staff were quickly evacuated there, and no casualties were reported.

The day before, the children’s department of the Central District Hospital, five schools in the south of Sakhalin and a kindergarten received reports of mining.

“Information was received about the mining of schools No. 1, 2, 4, 6, a school in the village of Razdolny, a children’s department of the Central District Hospital in Korsakov. All services were notified according to the algorithm of actions, moved to the place, ”the press service of the mayor’s office reported.

According to local authorities, schoolchildren and employees of educational institutions were immediately evacuated. Operative services are working at the places of possible mining.

Earlier, on January 19, employees and their wards were evacuated from all kindergartens in Krasnoyarsk due to reports of a bomb threat. The city police received anonymous reports about the mining of institutions. At the same time, a law enforcement source specified that the informants were outside Russia.

Since the beginning of the year, a wave of evacuations of educational institutions has swept through the country due to reports of alleged mining. So, on January 12, 151 schools were evacuated in Yekaterinburg, as well as a number of universities.

On January 13, all schools were evacuated due to reports of mining in the city of Saratov as well. Due to building inspections, classes for students have been cancelled.

Information security researchers from T.Hunter concluded that reports of school bombings did not come from Russia. After conducting their own investigation, they stated that most of the calls were made from the territory of Ukraine.