The State Duma adopted in the first reading a bill on the status of a veteran to volunteers participating in the NWO

The State Duma adopted in the first reading a bill according to which volunteers participating in a special military operation (SVO) in Ukraine will be given the status of combat veterans. This is reported on site lower house of parliament.

The project proposes to establish the status of a combat veteran for citizens who entered volunteer units created to help fulfill the tasks of the NWO.

“This is a fair decision. Volunteers and members of their families, as well as the military personnel of the Russian Federation, will enjoy the benefits and measures of social support established by law, ”said Vyacheslav Volodin, speaker of the State Duma.

The bill will come into force from the moment of publication, its effect will apply to legal relations that arose from February 24, 2022.

Earlier, the chairman of the State Duma Committee on Youth Policy, Artem Metelev, said that parliamentary hearings on the adaptation of servicemen who returned from the NVO zone would be held in the lower house of parliament on December 12.

On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the start of a special operation in the Donbass. Thus, according to him, Moscow responded to requests for military assistance from the heads of the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics (DNR and LNR).