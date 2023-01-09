The head of the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra accused the Ukrainian authorities of persecuting the church and Jesus Christ

The Ukrainian authorities began persecuting the church, and the Assumption Cathedral of the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra survived the “outrage”, said its rector, Metropolitan of the canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC) Pavlo. This is reported Telegram-channel “Politics of the country”.

The blasphemy, according to the metropolitan, occurred during the service of the head of the schismatic Orthodox Church of Ukraine (OCU) Epiphanius in the church of the monastery on January 7, 2023. The clergyman called Epiphanius a “real demon”, and called on the faithful to silence and prayer during the service in the church of Agapit of the Caves, located on the territory of the Lower Lavra.

“Under the cover of what is happening in the country, instead of uniting, they began to persecute the Church. And once on the Church, then on its head, Christ,” said the Metropolitan.

He also accused the authorities of armed resistance against his people. “They armed themselves against their people. I’m not stupid enough to bless you to go to your death. It’s not time yet. Everyone will choose his own feat, which he wants. There will be many more to come,” the priest summed up.