Exhibition review | Mänttä presents Lorna Simpson, known for her ambiguous works, whose art is essential in what remains below the surface

The Serlachius Museum in Gösta presents the prominent American artist for the first time in the Nordic countries.

Lorna Simpson: Haze 8.10. until the Serlachius Museum in Gösta (Joenniementie 47, Mänttä). Open during summer time 31.8. until every day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., winter time 1.9. from Tue–Sun 11 a.m.–6 p.m.

The blue one the tone is so deep that you could drown in it. The outline of the iceberg stands out from the darkness. Finally, the eye also separates strips of text that look like they were torn from a newspaper, and the face of a dark-skinned woman.

Lorna Simpson the monumental images of icebergs embraced by the darkening evening look superficially more like romantic landscape paintings than political commentary. Beneath the surface, however, they are just that: Simpson has said the works are metaphors for America’s darkening spiritual climate.

This one Ambiguous works like this have made Simpson one of the most famous contemporary artists in the United States. He broke through in the late 1980s with conceptual photographs that combined image and text, in which he discussed the ways of representing African-American women in particular. Since then, Simpson has expanded his repertoire to include paintings, collages, sculptures and video works.

Simpson is the first African-American female artist to have had a solo exhibition at New York’s Museum of Modern Art, Moma, and to have her work exhibited at the Venice Biennale.

Serlachius Museum Gösta’s exhibition is Simpson’s first appearance in the Nordic countries. The exhibition focuses on Simpson’s production in recent years, which feels like a bit of a missed opportunity: once an artist of this caliber is brought to Finland, he could be presented more thoroughly at once.

Lorna Simpson’s Earth and Sky collage series uses magazine illustrations.

Simpson’s race, identity and memory are often named as the core themes of art. Gösta’s exhibition can also be approached in the light of these themes. Earth and Sky -collage series (2016–2018), the pin-up models cut from Ebony and Jet magazines dealing with African-American culture have had illustrations of minerals and crystals from old encyclopedias as their hairstyles. Always Red– and Mirror Mirror -collages (2023), the entire body of the models has turned into a star map, where the entire universe is revealed under the black skin.

Simpson’s works spring from the African-American experience, which can be difficult to fully understand on this side of the ocean. Still, as a white Finnish man, I feel that I can find a universal human level in the works, which does not require understanding every cultural reference hidden in the works.

View of Lorna Simpson’s Haze exhibition. In the foreground is the 12 Stacks work (2018) and in the background a series of ice paintings (2019–2020).

Simpson comes across motifs that are familiar in themselves, but which together become teasingly ambiguous. When you look at Gösta’s works, you constantly have the feeling that you are getting a hold of something, which, however, eventually slips out of your hands.

Instead of being able to condense the works into some clear message about race or identity, they seem to remind us that beneath all words, concepts and observations there is a reality that ultimately escapes grasp. Simpson’s works are like floating icebergs, where the most essential seems to be what remains below the surface.