US State Department spokesman Ned Price declined to provide evidence or disclose any other information about Russia’s fabrication of a video about Ukraine as a pretext for an “invasion.” This is reported TASS.

Information about the fabrication belongs to intelligence, Price said in response to a journalist’s request to explain what such claims are based on. “The source of this is … intelligence that we have declassified,” he said.

The journalist then asked for the location of the declassified intelligence so that they could be consulted, but Price turned down that request as well.

I just talked about them … Of course, I will not disclose what exactly is at our disposal Ned Price U.S. State Department Press Officer

Related materials:

Moscow’s pretext for an invasion

On February 3, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby announced Russia’s plans to fabricate an excuse to invade Ukraine. This is reported RIA News.

According to him, Moscow is allegedly going to stage an attack by Kiev or intelligence forces against sovereign Russian territory or against the Russian-speaking population in order to justify its actions.

See also More than 14,000 people for Alavés-Real Sociedad We believe that Russia could release a very graphic propaganda video that would show corpses and actors playing the role of mourners, destroyed buildings, as well as military equipment that Ukraine or the West has. John Kirby Pentagon spokesman John Kirby

fake video

Earlier newspapers The New York Times and The Washington Post referring to unnamed senior officials of the US presidential administration, they wrote that US intelligence had found evidence that Russia was planning to fabricate a pretext for invading Ukraine. At the same time, the publications admitted that “the sources did not provide any direct evidence of the Russian plan” and details of its receipt.

According to the publications, Moscow will allegedly show a fake video showing Ukrainian provocations on Russian territory or against the Russian-speaking population in eastern Ukraine.

Related materials:

The Kremlin’s reaction

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, commenting on these publications, said that this is not the first time such materials have been published in the United States, but nothing followed this before.

See also In Ukraine, they demanded to refute the words of the German admiral about the Crimea This is not the first such promise. Similar has been said before as well. But nothing came out Dmitry Peskov press secretary of the President of Russia

Crimean political expert and member of the State Duma of the seventh convocation Ruslan Balbek also responded to the US statement about Russia’s plans. According to the politician, Russia has no experience in creating fake news and videos, “and they are not going to receive it in the country.” Balbec called the United States and its closest allies experts on fakes, noting that “everything is on stream there.”

In general, the Pentagon traditionally let in fog, put up a smokescreen to hide an empty place from the public, because such statements can only be called empty chatter. As for the sources vaguely referred to by the Pentagon representative, I think this is a very dubious person. Ruslan Balbek Deputy of the State Duma of the seventh convocation

Russian Ambassador to the European Union (EU) Vladimir Chizhov said the US actions reminded him of the false flag operations carried out by Western countries and some “pseudo-NGOs” in Syria, when the Syrian government was blamed for the alleged chemical attacks, but in reality they carried out by opponents of the authorities. The permanent representative emphasized that Russia would never create such fakes.