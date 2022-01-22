The United States condemns the attack by militants of the terrorist group “Islamic State” (IS, banned in the Russian Federation) on a prison in the Syrian city of Hasakah in order to release the arrested extremists. This is stated in statement Ned Price, head of the press service of the State Department, published on the website of the department.

“The United States condemns Thursday’s IS attack on <...> a detention center in northeastern Syria, which was an attempt to free detained IS fighters,” the text reads.

The department also thanked the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) for its quick response and commitment to fighting the terrorist group based in northeast Syria.

“We express our sincere condolences to the families of the guards who were injured and died as a result of the first bomb explosion and subsequent fighting,” Price said in a press release.

The US Foreign Office believes that the attack on this detention center has been one of the top priorities of ISIS for more than a year.

The attack “highlights the urgent need for countries of origin [боевиков] return [их] to their homeland, reintegrate into society and punish, in cases where necessary, their citizens detained in northeast Syria, ”the State Department emphasized.

The United States remains committed to the ultimate global defeat of IS, working with the Coalition and local partners, Price concluded.

On Saturday, the Al Arabiya TV channel reported that the SDF, allegedly with the support of the US military, launched another assault on the prison in Hasakah, where IS militants continue to hold part of the buildings. According to the channel, in a few days of fighting, 56 terrorists were destroyed by the Kurdish “special forces.” The number of victims among the SDF fighters increased to 33.

On the same day the agency SANA reported that the Syrian Foreign Ministry, amid an attempt by terrorists to seize a prison in Hasak, demanded the withdrawal of the United States military contingent from the northeast of the country.

According to Damascus, the actions of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and US aviation led to the destruction of infrastructure in the province of Hasakah. The Syrian Foreign Ministry added that “thousands of families were forced to leave their homes in search of asylum in the territory controlled by the Syrian government.”

The armed conflict in Syria has been going on since 2011. The United States, under the pretext of fighting terrorists, invaded the country without the permission of the authorities and the UN. Kurdish armed formations, with the support of the US military, currently control most of the provinces of Hasakah and Raqqa, as well as some settlements in the provinces of Aleppo and Deir ez-Zor. Official Damascus does not recognize an autonomous administration in northeastern Syria.