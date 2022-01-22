Directors and employees of the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) were again threatened after the agency gave its approval, this week, to the application of Coronavac in children and adolescents to combat covid-19. Until then, the only vaccine approved in Brazil for the pediatric population was the Pfizer immunizer, which has already begun to be applied to children aged 5 to 12 years.

Last Thursday, 20th, in a meeting that lasted more than three hours, Anvisa technicians presented Coronavac data sent by the Butantan Institute. The studies demonstrated the safety and effectiveness of the application of two doses of Coronavac, with an interval of 28 days, in the population between 6 and 17 years.

Soon after approval, the agency began to receive the first e-mails with threats. In one of the messages, sent to Anvisa’s board two, in which the technical analysis of vaccines is carried out, the aggressor states that “the price you (sic) will pay will be very high”.

The fifth directorate, where the monitoring of adverse effects takes place, received a threat in which it is said that “the price to be paid will be terrible, I don’t want to be in your skin (sic)”. Other threatening messages were also received, according to the agency, but were not released.

This is not the first time that the agency’s employees and directors have been threatened as a result of vaccine approval. In December, after the President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro, defended the disclosure of the name of the technicians who authorize the application of Pfizer in children, members of the agency began to suffer the first death threats, which are being investigated by the Federal Police.

At the time, Anvisa reacted harshly to Bolsonaro’s statements and said it “strongly repudiates” threats made against an employee of the agency’s technical staff. Anvisa stated on that occasion, in a note signed by the entire board and by President Antonio Barra Torres, that “its work environment is free from internal pressures and averse to external pressures”.

At the time, the Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras, informed the president of Anvisa that he had also determined the “adoption of measures” to “ensure the protection” of the directors of the agency.

Anvisa has not yet officially positioned itself on the latest threats received and should only comment on Monday, the 24th.

know more

+ SP: Man dies standing, leaning against car, and scene scares residents on the coast

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ Reincarnation in history: an age-old belief



+ Andressa Urach asks for money on the internet: ‘Help me pay my card bill’

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ CNH: see what you need to know for the application and renewal

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media



+ IPVA 2022 SP: see how to consult and pay the tax

