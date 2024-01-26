Club América has begun its path to the two-time championship in an unbeatable way. The team led by André Jardine has three wins in a row in its first three games in the Clausura 2024 of Liga MX. The azulcremas will face Necaxa this weekend, a team that has surprisingly started this campaign well.
Statistically, the Eagles have a very clear superiority over the Rays. The azulcrema team has six consecutive victories against the hydrocalidos and their most recent defeat against this squad dates back to Clausura 2020, when they fell to Necaxa by a score of 0-3.
André Jardine has chosen to rotate his players at the start of the campaign, so it is expected that there will be some changes to the starting lineup ahead of the duel this Saturday, January 26.
Goalkeeper: Luis Ángel Malagón – Malagón has been showing a superlative level for quite some time now. At the start of Clausura 2024 he has excelled with top-level saves. Are you earning an opportunity in the Mexican National Team as a starter?
Right back: Kevin Álvarez – In the middle of the week, André Jardine tried with Israel Reyes on that side, but the experiment was unsuccessful. Emilio Lara has not shown a level, so it seems that ownership will continue to be Kevin's.
Central defender: Igor Lichnovsky -The Chilean defender has taken over this position. Everything indicates that he will repeat as a starter this weekend against the Rays.
Central defense: Sebastián Cáceres – As long as the European football offer does not materialize, the Uruguayan defender will continue to be a starter with the Águilas. In midweek, Jardine gave minutes to Ramón Juárez, but the position belongs to Cáceres as long as he remains in the squad.
Left back: Luis Fuentes – This is one of the positions in which there is more competition this semester. The veteran Águilas player will play for his position week by week with Cristian 'Chicote' Calderón and even with Salvador Reyes.
Central midfielder: Álvaro Fidalgo – The case of 'Maguito' is similar to that of Cáceres: as long as a convincing European offer does not arrive, he has his place guaranteed in the starting team. Zenit's proposal did not please the board, but his departure is not ruled out.
Central midfielder: Jonathan dos Santos – Although Jardine has opted to give more and more minutes to Richard Sánchez, who has responded well, the holder of this position is Jonathan dos Santos. I would start this weekend.
Left winger: Julián Quiñones – Quiñones wants to play every minute, no matter who América plays against. The naturalized Mexican Colombian would start this weekend. He provides power and constant imbalance.
Far right: Alejandro Zendejas – This is another of the competitive sites within the squad. Zendejas is the slight favorite, but in the race for the position he is followed very closely by Leo Suárez and Salvador Reyes is also in line.
Central midfielder: Diego Valdés – Without a doubt, the Chilean creative was one of the architects of the América title. For this season, Valdés is expected to remain injury-free and continue to be a leader on the field of play.
Center forward: Henry Martín – The Yucatecan forward came on as a substitute in the duel against FC Juárez in midweek. 'La Bomba' goes from more to less. One of the most dangerous forwards in the competition, without a doubt.
