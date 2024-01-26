River Plate, Martín Demichelis' team, has a complicated outlook just days before the League Cup starts. Gonzalo “Pity” Martínez tore the anterior cruciate ligaments in his left knee in the preseason, added to the injury to Santiago Simon who will be without playing for at least 30 days, in addition to the absence of Manuel Lanzini, also injured.
Pablo Solari, Sebastián Boselli and Claudio Echeverri are with their teams in the South American U-23 Pre-Olympic and are also absent for the debut clash.
While trying to close the incorporations of Rodrigo Villagra, central midfielder, and a forward who could be Luciano Rodríguez or José López, the “Millonario”, who only incorporated Nicolás Fonseca, must play his first game in the League Cup Profesional 2024, which will be this Sunday, January 28, against Argentinos Juniors at the Monumental, starting at 7:00 p.m. Argentine time.
Martín Demichelis' squad does not complete the bench days before the start of a new season. The youth players Daniel Zabala, Ian Subiabre, Franco Mastantuono, Nicolás Fonseca and Agustín Ruberto have not played minutes in official matches with the 'La Banda' shirt, but they will be considered.
The 17 field footballers are: Andrés Herrera, Leandro González Pírez, Paulo Díaz, Enzo Díaz, Daniel Zabala, Ramiro Funes Mori, David Martínez, Matías Kranevitter, Nicolás Fonseca, Rodrigo Aliendro, Esequiel Barco, Ignacio Fernández, Franco Mastantuono, Facundo Colidio , Miguel Borja, Agustín Ruberto and Ian Subiabre.
Goalkeeper: Franco Armani
Defenders: Andrés Herrera, Leandro González Pírez, Paulo Díaz and Enzo Díaz
Frills: Ignacio Fernández, Matías Kranevitter, Rodrigo Aliendro and Esequiel Barco
Fronts: Facundo Colidio and Miguel Borja
