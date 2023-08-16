The new surveys by StageUp and Ipsos on the public in Italy. Serie A locks down its pelvis after Covid. Here are the data of all the teams
Juventus fans swear high fidelity to the black and white colors, Inter overtakes Milan, Naples booms. These are the verdicts of the latest football cheer monitoring from StageUp and Ipsos. We are talking about the Sponsor Value research, an opinion poll carried out on a sample of 1,800 people representative of the Italian population aged between 14 and 64 years.
