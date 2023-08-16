Mondovì, kills his father and flees into the woods: wanted 21-year-old young man

Has stabbed his father to death and then it is fled to the woods. But as a victim of his fury there would also be one second personwas injured and in serious condition. Now the carabinieri are hunting him, with personnel on the ground and in a helicopter. It happened to Montaldo of Mondoviin the province of Cuneo.

The murderer is a young man of 21 years, of Dutch origin, with mental problems. For some days he had been a guest with the father of a family of friends who live in Montaldo. Before fleeing, the boy would also have injured another person, the house owner who hosted them at the gates of the town in locality Roapiana: he was transported to the hospital in Turin in very serious conditions. The young man is 1.75m tall, wearing a t-shirt and shorts. He escaped into the woods of the village of Val Corsagliain the Monregalese valleys.

