The Allianz Stadium knows how to appreciate great players, this is nothing new. The most attentive will remember the applause to Cristiano Ronaldo after the iconic goal scored in the overhead kick in the 2018 Champions League quarter-final match. Then CR7 would arrive in Turin the following summer. Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, who was playing against Juventus tonight with his Lazio, played a much less brilliant game than the Portuguese 5 years ago. But the Turin public, who obviously dreams of seeing him in the black and white jersey next year, gave him a shower of applause at the moment of the change with Marcos Antonio in the final. The Serbian obviously did not respond to the audience, although his expression certainly did not seem bothered. If they are roses, they will bloom next summer.