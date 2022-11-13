A few weeks ago it was revealed that James Gunn, along with Peter Safran, are now in charge of almost all of DC Comics’ film projects. In view of this, it is not surprising that this director and producer has begun to ‘probe the field’.

In other words, he is getting closer to the fans to know what they want to see in the future of the films based on the characters of this publishing house. He was very clear about it.

From your Mastodon account, which is a social network similar to Twitter, I ask ‘which DC character who hasn’t had their own movie yet would you like to see more of on the big screen?’.

The responses he got from fans are interesting. The first request they made was for Batgirl, a project canceled by Warner Bros. Discovery. But then he was told that Terry McGinnis from Batman Beyond would be great.

Then came requests about Nightwing, Power Girl, Martian Manhunter, Plastic Man, and even Booster Gold. Anyway, if what James Gunn wanted were ideas to work on new DC Comics movie projects, he was able to get them.

It is clear that there is a demand for more adaptations of the characters created by this publisher. Many expect Gunn to take full advantage of what he has created over many years.

What is the position of James Gunn and his relationship with DC Comics?

James Gunn, like Peter Safran, are co-CEOs of DC Studios, the film arm of DC Comics that was formerly known as DC Films.

While Safran is more focused on producing new films, Gunn’s work is more on the creative side.

Some see Gunn as a leader in the vein of Marvel Studios’ Kevin Feige. But it’s hard to say whether he’ll rise to the same level of relevance as Feige in years to come.

Until now everything done by James Gunn with the DC Comics series has managed to stand out. Those are the cases of Suicide Squad and the series of peacemaker.

Currently, he is working on the Amanda Waller series as an executive producer. But who knows what other projects he has on his hands. With him begins a new stage with DC Studios that is worth following. By the way, his Mastodon account is @[email protected]

