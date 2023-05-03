The two benchmarks closed at their lowest levels since March 24 in the previous session, in which they also recorded the largest one-day percentage decline since early January of this year.

The US Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates by 25 basis points on Wednesday to curb inflation, and the European Central Bank is also expected to raise rates at its regular meeting Thursday.

Further rate hikes could slow economic growth and undermine energy demand.

Index fell dollar Which measures the US currency against six competing currencies by 0.22 percent to 101.73 points.

Energy prices are also under pressure after Chinese data over the weekend showed an unexpected drop in manufacturing activity in April.

price movements

Brent crude futures fell 4 cents, or 0.04 percent, to $75.28 a barrel by 05:30 GMT, while Nymex crude fell 10 cents, or 0.1 percent, to $71.56 a barrel.