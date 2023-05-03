Ken Block’s passing has shocked the world of cars and competitions but the memory of the former driver and stunt-man is alive more than ever and will also be at the 2023 edition of the Pikes Peak International Climb as his Porsche 911 Hoonipigasus will be at the start of the famous time trial. At the wheel, however, will be the young Lia Block, daughter of the late Ken and ready to take up the challenge launched by her father in 2022 which unfortunately he was unable to complete due to an engine problem.

The announcement on social media

To formalize the participation of Ken Block’s 911 Hoonipegasus was his daughter Lia, who anticipated this choice with a post on her social channels: “This June I will be doing a tribute ride at the 2023 Pikes Peak International Hillclimb with the #Hoonipigasus. I’m excited to go up the mountain with this crazy build (even if it’s not a timed ride) and put my feet on the legendary mountain! Maybe it’s just warming up for a future race? Anyone who wants to see the latest updates on the Hoonipigasus should head to Vallejo, California this weekend! He will be headlining the Sunday show.”

The Porsche 911 Hoonipegasus

Lia Block therefore immediately clarified that she will not race to compete for the record but it will probably be a tribute to her father, an opportunity to gain experience behind the wheel of this road monster and perhaps try to break the record in the coming years. The Porsche 911 Hoonipegasus is in fact equipped with a 4.0 twin-turbo six-cylinder engine located in a central position capable of delivering 1,400 HP. It is embellished with a pink livery inspired by the 1971 917/20 “Pink Pig”. The development and tuning work brought this car to weigh only 1,000 kg.

Worthy heir

Ken Block’s daughter is already accustomed to the world of racing. The 16-year-old American currently participates in the Green APU American Rally Association championship driving a Subaru Impreza BRZ and has already been able to make her mark in other competitions. Her palmares has recently been enriched with a second place overall at the stage of the Olympus Rally in Shelton, in the State of Washington.