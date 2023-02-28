The leader of the Northern Ireland Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), Jeffrey Donaldson, this Monday, at a press conference. / AFP

The restoration of autonomy in Northern Ireland depends on a positive response to the new agreement by the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), which has prevented the formation of the Assembly since February 2022. The governance system is based on the fact that the two parties with the most seats in the unionist and nationalist bloc share the Executive