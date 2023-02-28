The shared autonomy created nearly 25 years ago remains suspended due to the boycott of the largest unionist party
The restoration of autonomy in Northern Ireland depends on a positive response to the new agreement by the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), which has prevented the formation of the Assembly since February 2022. The governance system is based on the fact that the two parties with the most seats in the unionist and nationalist bloc share the Executive
#stability #Northern #Ireland #pending #tests #DUP
Leave a Reply