As is already known, there are currently two sleeves of dragon ball i knewr in circulation, the first is the one that is approved by the Akira Toriyama As for history issues. And the secondSuper Dragon Ball Heroes, It is the one that has alternate histories, where all kinds of transformations appear, including those that come from the GT saga.

In the recent episode, Goku faced the newly crowned Supreme Kai of Time, Aeos. The Supreme Kai of Time had organized a special series of battles known as the Super Tournament of Space-Time and was on a secret mission to wipe out all “lower” timelines, Goku headed to Aeos and challenged her for the sake of every other existing timeline, scoring a victory in the end.

After all the dealing of blows, it was revealed that Aeos I didn’t really want to delete all the lines just because, but it is a mission commissioned by the same god of the universe, and that same is Zeno sama. That has led readers to think that the Saiyan he must eventually fight with the little one to make him see reason.

That means, that the character must literally face the creator of the entire universe, he has even been seen using his powers to destroy the universe in which the villain lived. zamasu. Still, it’s speculation that fans can do it, after all. Goku and Zeno they are friends, so they could come to some kind of agreement.

Remember that Super Dragon Ball Heroes: Ultra God Mission still in circulation.

via: screenrant

Editor’s note: Really something a bit lost with the alternate universes of Dragon Ball. But many of us know who Zeno is, and fighting a battle against him shouldn’t be easy. We’ll see what’s in store for the protagonist.